 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Senior Bowl names former Cowboys scout Drew Fabianich as executive director

  
Published April 9, 2025 05:00 PM

The Senior Bowl announced the hiring of former Cowboys scout Drew Fabianich as executive director. Fabianich replaces Jim Nagy in that role after Nagy left in February to become the University of Oklahoma’s General Manager.

Fabianich most recently was at West Virginia, serving as the school’s General Manager and director of scouting in 2023-24. He held the same role at Auburn in 2022.

“I am honored to be the new executive director of the Senior Bowl,” Fabianich said in a release. “The Senior Bowl has been part of my life for over 18 years. I will embrace this game and the City of Mobile with passion, perseverance, purpose and a desire to continue to grow the premier all-star game in the country. I am eager to bring my skills and experience to the table and make a positive impact. I want to thank the Mobile Arts & Sports Association Board of Directors, committee and staff for this opportunity to be part of this storied legacy.”

Fabianich spent most of his career with the Cowboys, who hired him in 2003. He was a scout with the team for 18 years, the last 14 as a national scout. During his tenure with the Cowboys, the team drafted players who combined for 67 Pro Bowls.