Senior Bowl names former Cowboys scout Drew Fabianich as executive director

The Senior Bowl announced the hiring of former Cowboys scout Drew Fabianich as executive director. Fabianich replaces Jim Nagy in that role after Nagy left in February to become the University of Oklahoma’s General Manager.

Fabianich most recently was at West Virginia, serving as the school’s General Manager and director of scouting in 2023-24. He held the same role at Auburn in 2022.

“I am honored to be the new executive director of the Senior Bowl,” Fabianich said in a release. “The Senior Bowl has been part of my life for over 18 years. I will embrace this game and the City of Mobile with passion, perseverance, purpose and a desire to continue to grow the premier all-star game in the country. I am eager to bring my skills and experience to the table and make a positive impact. I want to thank the Mobile Arts & Sports Association Board of Directors, committee and staff for this opportunity to be part of this storied legacy.”

Fabianich spent most of his career with the Cowboys, who hired him in 2003. He was a scout with the team for 18 years, the last 14 as a national scout. During his tenure with the Cowboys, the team drafted players who combined for 67 Pro Bowls.