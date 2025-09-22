 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Seven game-winning scores in final three minutes on Sunday ties record for single week

  
Published September 22, 2025 06:57 AM

If you like football games that come down to the wire, Sunday’s slate was for you.

Seven of the 14 games around the league were decided by game-winning scores in the final three minutes. The NFL announced that tied a record for the most such games in a single week since the merger with the AFL in 1970.

The game-winners came in different stripes. The Browns and Eagles finished off furious comebacks while the Buccaneers gave up the lead and took it back in the final two minutes against the Jets. The Jaguars, Steelers, 49ers, and Chargers all struck last in games that were close all afternoon with the Jags and Steelers finding the end zone while the other two ended games with field goals.

A new record will be set if Monday night’s game between the Lions and Ravens also features a late game-winner.