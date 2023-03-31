 Skip navigation
Shad Khan: The vibe I get is that we’ve cracked the code

  
Published March 31, 2023 07:18 AM
After winning the AFC South in 2022, the Jaguars appear poised for some sustained success.

They have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson. They have a General Manager in Trent Baalke who has put together what appears to be a roster budding with talent. And they have a solid young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who showed significant improvement in his second season.

With all three in tow, team owner Shad Khan said in an interview with the team’s website that he’s encouraged about the future of his franchise.

“Well, the vibe I get is that, you know, I think we’ve cracked the code ,” Khan said via John Shipley of SI.com. “We’ve got a great head coach, we got a great General Manager, and we have a great quarterback. And that’s the trifecta for success in the NFL”

It seems simple, but the Jaguars have been to the postseason just twice since Khan bought the team in 2012. And after the team reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season, Jacksonville finished last in the AFC South for four consecutive years.

But Khan doesn’t see that happening this time around.

“Again, I think what gives me the confidence of sustainability is, you know, head coach, General Manager, and the quarterback,” Khan said. “I think, you know, they’re here for the long haul.

“We’ve lost a couple of players this year, salary cap, hated to see them leave, but that’s really a measure of success that you can’t hang on to all your players, you know? And so then obviously, the skill, the trick is to replace them, hopefully, with better players. So, we’ve got the draft, primarily to develop players for the future and a system that is sustainable.”

The Jaguars finished 9-8 last season, but winning six of their last seven regular-season games before completing a stunning playoff comeback against the Chargers has raised the bar for 2023.

“I think it’s taken a while but I’m glad it’s happening,” Khan said. “I’m glad for me. I’m glad for all the fans.”