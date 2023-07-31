 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson nasal procedure is “nothing serious”

  
Published July 31, 2023 12:56 PM

The Colts dropped a surprise on Monday when they announced Anthony Richardson had a nose surgery, but should return to practice in the next day or so.

After practice, head coach Shane Steichen reiterated that Richardson should be OK soon.

“Anthony had a little procedure done on his nose just so he can breathe better,” Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “We had to get it done. [Sunday] was the off day and we got it done. He should be back tomorrow, and if he’s not he will be back the next day [Thursday]. It’s nothing serious.”

As a rookie quarterback, all of Richardson’s reps are important. So it’s a good thing that he may be back after missing just one day.

Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger got all the work at quarterback on Monday with Richardson out.