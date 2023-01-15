 Skip navigation
Top News

Shane Steichen interviewed with Panthers, Texans

  
Published January 15, 2023 06:04 AM
The Eagles were once again less than impressive in their Week 18 win, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree that the first-round bye is crucial for Philly to reset.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen knocked off three head coaching interviews in the last few days.

Steichen interviewed with the Texans on Friday and then moved on to interviews with the Colts and Panthers on Saturday. Those are the only three teams that have asked to speak with Steichen at this point in the process.

Steichen is in his second season as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and he was available to interview this weekend because his unit helped the Eagles earn a bye in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

The Colts also interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday while the Texans interviewed Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.