Shane Steichen: It’s a priority for Gardner Minshew to keep two hands on the ball in the pocket

Over the last two games, Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has committed eight giveaways.

He had three interceptions with one lost fumble in the Week 6 loss to Jacksonville. Minshew then had an interception and three lost fumbles in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said during his Monday press conference that especially with the strip-sacks, the team can emphasize technique during the week.

“Yeah, I think just the repetitions especially in practice — just in the pocket, two hands on the ball,” Steichen said. “Those strip-sack fumbles happen sometimes. Sometimes, you don’t see those guys and that’s part of it, playing quarterback.

“Just knowing when bodies are around you of doing a really good job of keeping two hands on the football will be a priority moving forward.”

With Anthony Richardson now out for the season with a shoulder injury, Minshew is set to be Indianapolis’ quarterback for the rest of 2023. But if he wants to make a case to start elsewhere in 2024, Minshew will have to significantly cut down on his turnovers.