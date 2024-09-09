Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson’s 60-yard TD: I don’t think I’ve seen a throw like that

The Colts weren’t able to defeat the Texans on Sunday, but they did get a good look at the kinds of great plays quarterback Anthony Richardson can make when he has the opportunity.

There’s probably no better example than Richardson’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce in the first quarter.

The quarterback slipped in the backfield but was able to gather himself, move to the left, and fire a pass from the Indianapolis 32 that hit Pierce in stride just before he crossed the goal line for the score.

“That’s just Shane [Steichen] diming it up,” Richardson said in his postgame press conference. “We were expecting a certain look on that [play]. We got the look. AP just did his job, and I just had to deliver the ball to him. And I think I did a decent job getting the ball there and he made a play.”

Decent? Sure, that’s one way to describe it.

“Obviously, that opening touchdown pass to Alec, I don’t think I’ve seen a throw like that,” Steichen said in his postgame presser. “That’s just physical ability, launching that ball down the field. There’s not many guys that can do that.”

Richardson finished the game 9-of-19 passing for 212 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also led the Colts with 56 yards rushing on six attempts with a TD.

“I thought he made some big-time plays for us,” Steichen said. “[H]e hit another big one to Alec right there at the end on the two-minute drive, to get down there and score. He had Ashton [Dulin] on the in-cut. Then fourth down, got to have it. I mean, he just powered his will to go get in [for a touchdown].

“I thought he did some really good things coming back.”

Steichen added that the next step for Richardson is becoming more consistent.

“Just each week, that’s what we’re looking for,” Steichen said. “Consistency week in and week out, getting better as we keep going through this thing for sure.”