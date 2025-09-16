Shane Steichen on Daniel Jones: He’s been doing a hell of a job

It’s only been two weeks, but Daniel Jones has been one of the league’s best performers at quarterback so far in the 2025 season.

The Colts have not punted in their first two games, as the club has failed to score on just two of their possessions — not including one end-of-half scenario. Both of those empty drives came from a turnover on downs.

What is Jones doing well?

“I think the consistency that he brings, his preparation, and it’s coming to life on the field on Sundays. He works at it,” head coach Shane Steichen said in his Monday news conference. “I think he’s doing a really nice job of going through his reads. If the first read is not there, he’s getting to his second, third reads. The offensive line is doing a hell of a job for him. I think he’s communicating well with the receivers throughout the week — different looks that could come up, route adjustments, all those different things throughout the course of a week of preparation. Then to see it happen on Sundays has been good, so we’ve got to continue that.”

And now that Jones has seen some success with Indianapolis, Steichen feels like the quarterback’s confidence can continue to grow.

“I think when you start playing at a high level, obviously your confidence grows and builds, not with just Daniel, with any player,” Steichen said. “And obviously, we want to continue that trend each and every week, and he’s been doing a hell of a job. So, we’ve got to continue that this week. The preparation is going to be a big part of it.”

Jones has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 588 yards with two touchdowns and no picks, averaging a league-leading 9.3 yards per attempt. He’s also rushed for 28 yards with three touchdowns.