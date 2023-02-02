 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen scheduled for second Colts interview on Saturday

  
Published February 2, 2023 09:42 AM
The Colts have been conducting a second round of interviews with head coaching candidates and they’ll have to wait until Saturday to spend some more time with one of the candidates.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is going to be busy with preparations for the Super Bowl for the next couple of days and the Eagles will be leaving for Arizona on Sunday, so that doesn’t leave many options for scheduling a second interview. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the meeting will take place on Saturday.

The Colts job is the only one that Steichen remains up for in this hiring cycle. He has plenty of company when it comes to getting a second interview in Indianapolis, however.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan have also moved forward in a process that may still advance to a third round.