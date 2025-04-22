 Skip navigation
Shannon Sharpe will appear as scheduled on Tuesday's First Take

  
Published April 21, 2025 10:32 PM

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, sued on Sunday for sexual assault among other claims, will be going about his business while the case makes its way through the legal pipeline.

Via Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, Sharpe will make his regularly-scheduled Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

Per the report, Sharpe is not expected to address the lawsuit.

In a statement issued on Monday by his lawyer, Lanny Davis, Sharpe strongly disputed the allegations.

It will now be for the courts to resolve the situation, absent a settlement. Which is always possible in every civil case, no matter the amount of public animosity displayed by one or both parties.