 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders (back) will practice on Wednesday

  
Published November 5, 2025 12:03 PM

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a Saturday addition to the Week 8 injury report, with a back injury. He wasn’t the backup for the loss to the Patriots.

He will be practicing with the Browns on Wednesday.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Sanders “will be limited” on Wednesday. His status for Sunday’s game at the Jets remains undetermined.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that the team will see how Sanders does in practice before determining whether he’ll serve as the backup to starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the Week 10 game.

The “limited” label carries a wide range of possible participation. It’s anything from individual drills to one snap less than the player’s usual allotment, given his position.

Regardless, Sanders will practice. Gabriel will start. Sanders or Bailey Zappe will be the second-string quarterback.

Unless the Browns suddenly get hot, it seems inevitable that Sanders will play — if only to give the Browns an idea as to how he will fare at the NFL level. It will be impossible to make informed decisions about the quarterback room for 2026 without knowing what they have in the players currently under contract.