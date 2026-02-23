 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Despite Indiana progress, Bears continue to talk to Illinois

  
Published February 23, 2026 10:39 AM

The Bears have stumbled into a perfect situation, and they’re listening to both of their primary suitors for a new stadium.

Last week, the Bears and Indiana said progress is being made on building a new stadium there. The announcement caught Illinois by surprise.

Now, Indiana may be surprised.

“We continue to work with Illinois’ leadership and appreciate the progress being made,” Bears CEO Kevin Warren said over the weekend in a statement shared with Crain’s Chicago Business.

The statement applies a little extra pressure to Indiana, as it enters the final week of its annual legislative session. And it leaves the door open for Illinois to avoid losing the Bears across the border.

It’s a win either way for the Bears. They want the best possible deal, which usually entails getting the most free money.

The maneuverings are happening in an age when taxpayers would overwhelmingly vote “no” to any ballot measure that subsidizes multibillion-dollar businesses with public funding. But there’s usually a way for the people who have been elected by the people to make these deals.

Either Indiana or Illinois will be making a deal. And the Bears are currently working one against the other in the hopes of getting the best possible deal.

Even if the best possible outcome seems impossible at this point — the Bears staying in downtown Chicago.