Shedeur Sanders listed as full participant with finger injury

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders briefly left last Sunday’s loss to the Bills after injuring his right pinky finger and it doesn’t look like the issue will cause him any problems heading into this week’s game against the Steelers.

Sanders was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday’s injury report. Sanders only missed one offensive snap because of the injury and went 20-of-29 for 157 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the 23-20 loss.

Tight end David Njoku (knee) was the only Browns player to miss practice Wednesday.

Tight end Brenden Bates (ankle), guard Joel Bitonio (rest), cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), defensive tackle Mason Graham (rib), defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (illness), cornerback Myles Harden (shoulder), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle), guard Teven Jenkins (shoulder), defensive tackle Sam Kamara (elbow), linebacker Winston Reid (back), running back Dylan Sampson (hand), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle), guard Wyatt Teller (calf), and cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) were all listed as limited participants.