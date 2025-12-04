Shedeur Sanders: “Nothing extra” to playing against Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders remaining on the board for the Browns to draft him in the fifth round became a major storyline during the draft and that was largely because there was a lot of talk during the pre-draft process about Sanders joining Cam Ward at the top of the draft.

Ward went first overall to the Titans after training with Sanders at points in that process and Sanders said on Wednesday that it was always fun to work with his fellow quarterback. Sanders said the two players have gone their “separate ways” since landing in the NFL because they’re focused on their jobs, but they’ll be back together when the Titans visit Cleveland on Sunday.

While some might see the matchup as a chance for Sanders to make the case that he should have gone off the board closer to Ward, the Browns starter said that his focus for this week won’t have any extra emphasis on the first overall pick.

“Nah, I think it’s nothing extra within myself,” Sanders said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s a lot of great quarterbacks, you know, week by week that we play against. So, I wouldn’t say this adds anything.”

Ward may have been selected well ahead of Sanders, but his rookie year has been no picnic and he’s won as many times in 12 starts as Sanders has won in his first two. That one win hasn’t earned Sanders much beyond this week’s start, so both players have plenty to strive for without making any individual bragging rights a big part of the equation.