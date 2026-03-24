Shelby Harris taking visit with Giants

The Giants are taking a look at bringing in a veteran defensive lineman.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Shelby Harris is taking a visit with New York on Tuesday.

Harris, 34, spent the last three seasons with the Browns. In 2025, he appeared in all 17 games with five starts, playing 48 percent of the club’s defensive snaps and 19 percent of special teams snaps. He registered 32 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one sack, and four passes defensed.

A seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft, Harris has appeared in 146 career games for the Raiders, Broncos, Seahawks, and Browns. He’s tallied 28.5 sacks, 58 tackles for loss, and 65 QB hits.