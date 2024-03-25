Shohei Ohtani denies betting on sports, claims he was victim of theft

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has locked into a story.

The Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter spoke to reporters on Monday without taking questions. He claimed that he has not bet on sports, and that his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, stole money from him.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do it on my behalf and I have never gone through a bookmaker to bet on sports, and was never asked to assist betting [payment for anyone else],” Ohtani said, via ESPN.com.

“I am very saddened and shocked someone whom I trusted has done this,” Ohtani said, through a new translator. “Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has been telling lies.”

Ohtani is now on the record. If Major League Baseball’s investigation discovers facts that contradict this allegation, it will be difficult for Ohtani to pivot to a new version of events. He says Mizuhara stole from him. He says he knew nothing about the betting. He says he was not involved.

If the objective facts support that, great. If they don’t, not great.