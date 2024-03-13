Siran Neal agrees to terms with Dolphins

Jordan Poyer isn’t the only former Bills defensive back headed to South Florida.

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Siran Neal has also agreed to terms with the Dolphins.

Neal, 29, was a fifth-round pick in 2018 and had spent his entire career with Buffalo. He was a heavy special teams contributor with Buffalo, playing 77 percent of the unit’s snaps in 2022 and 80 percent of snaps in 2023.

Defensively, Neal played only six percent of snaps in 2022 and four percent of snaps in 2023.

He ended last season with 13 total tackles.

Poyer agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins earlier this week.