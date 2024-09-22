 Skip navigation
Skylar Thompson leaves with injury in Seattle

  
Published September 22, 2024 06:17 PM

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson stepped into the starting lineup this week, but his day in Seattle looks like it may be done.

Thompson took a hard sack from Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson at the end of a third quarter possession, but returned to the game after the Dolphins forced a punt. Thompson took a hit from Dre’Mont Jones while completing a pass to running back De’Von Achane, however, and he remained down after this one.

Dolphins medical personnel escorted Thompson to the locker room and Tim Boyle is now at quarterback for Miami. The recently signed Tyler Huntley is the emergency quarterback for the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Dodson sack was the fifth of the day for the Seahawks and it feels like they are well on their way to a 3-0 start to the season.