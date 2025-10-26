Source: “No way” Thursday night’s field goal try by Will Reichard struck Skycam wire

Thursday night’s game between the Vikings and Chargers had an interesting footnote. Literally.

Some wondered whether a field goal attempt from Vikings kicker Will Reichard struck a Skycam cable. Again.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it didn’t happen. All of the cables from the camera were behind the attempted kick; there’s “no way” the ball hit a wire.

That wasn’t the situation in London three weeks ago, when a field goal attempt from Reichard apparently struck a cable. The league made no affirmative statement on the issue at the time; when Al Michaels of Prime Video mentioned it during the most recent game, the league called Amazon and said it was an “optical illusion.”