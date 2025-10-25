 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Some think another Will Reichard kick struck a wire

  
Published October 25, 2025 09:21 AM

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. Footballs, however, may strike the same wire.

On the night the league chastised Al Michaels of Prime Video for saying that a 51-yard field goal attempt by Vikings kicker Will Reichard struck a wire during a game against the Browns in London, another Reichard kick possibly hit a Skycam wire.

The video has been making the rounds of Reichard’s 53-yard attempt late in the first half of a blowout loss to the Chargers, with the question of whether there was indeed ball-to-wire contact.

It’s hard to see the ball strike, if it did. The Skycam (and thus the wire) seemed to be in the vicinity of the ball, and it’s possible (at best) the ball dips downward unnaturally on its way to the goalpost. The characteristic end-over-end spinning of the ball does not change. And while the kick was short, it wasn’t a Flubber-filled (kidding) K ball, because the Vikings rushed to the line for the attempt, preventing a K ball from being utilized. Also, Reichard struck the turf with his foot before hitting the ball, which would have taken something off of the kick.

We’re digging for more. For now, it’s worth mentioning the existence of the question — simply because the percentage chances of it happening twice to the same kicker from the same team in the same month of the same season on the same night the first one was mentioned would start with “0.0" and have a few zeroes after the decimal before a “1".