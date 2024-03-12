Special teams standout Del’Shawn Phillips leaves Ravens for Texans

Del’Shawn Phillips, a linebacker who was one of Baltimore’s top special teams players, is leaving for Houston.

Phillips and the Texans have agreed to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The 27-year-old Phillips arrived in the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois and has carved out a niche for himself as a special teams player with the Bills, Jets and Ravens. Last year he played 79 percent of the Ravens’ special teams snaps, the most of any player on the team in 2023. Phillips also played 7 percent of defensive snaps.

Phillips should be a significant special teams contributor on the Texans this season and may be viewed as a player who can increase his defensive playing time as well.