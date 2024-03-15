Steelers agree to terms with Van Jefferson on a one-year deal

The Steelers are signing receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year deal, Gerry Dulac of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jefferson, 27, started last season with the Rams before a trade to Atlanta on Oct. 10.

In 2023, he caught 12 passes for 101 yards for the Falcons after making eight receptions for 108 yards with the Rams.

The Rams made him a second-round in 2020, and he had his best season in 2021 when he had 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

In his career, Jefferson has 113 receptions for 1,600 yard sand 10 touchdowns.