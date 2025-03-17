Steelers bring back WR Scotty Miller

The Steelers have brought back another one of their own receivers.

Last week, they re-signed Ben Skowronek. Today, they announced that Scotty Miller has returned, on a one-year deal.

A sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2019, Miller spent four year in Tampa, one in Atlanta, and one in Pittsburgh.

In 13 games with one start in 2024, he caught five passes for 69 yards.

His best season came in 2020 with the Bucs, with 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl that year.

Last week, the Steelers traded for D.K. Metcalf, and Van Jefferson left via free agency. The other top names on the depth chart include George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

In 2024, the Steelers drafted former Michigan receiver Roman Wilson in the third round; he appeared in only one game last season, with five offensive snaps and no statistics.