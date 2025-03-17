 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers bring back WR Scotty Miller

  
Published March 17, 2025 03:24 PM

The Steelers have brought back another one of their own receivers.

Last week, they re-signed Ben Skowronek. Today, they announced that Scotty Miller has returned, on a one-year deal.

A sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2019, Miller spent four year in Tampa, one in Atlanta, and one in Pittsburgh.

In 13 games with one start in 2024, he caught five passes for 69 yards.

His best season came in 2020 with the Bucs, with 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl that year.

Last week, the Steelers traded for D.K. Metcalf, and Van Jefferson left via free agency. The other top names on the depth chart include George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.

In 2024, the Steelers drafted former Michigan receiver Roman Wilson in the third round; he appeared in only one game last season, with five offensive snaps and no statistics.