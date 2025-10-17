 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Steelers close to within 27-24 on Aaron Rodgers’ third TD

  
Published October 16, 2025 10:50 PM

Joe Flacco threw his third touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, giving the Bengals a 27-17 lead. Aaron Rodgers quickly answered with his third touchdown pass.

The Bengals still lead but only 27-24.

Rodgers led the Steelers on a seven-play, 73-yard drive, capping it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington with 11:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rogers is now 21-of-29 for 176 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, with DK Metcalf catching three for 50.

Jaylen Warren has 121 yards on 14 carries.