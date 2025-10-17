Steelers close to within 27-24 on Aaron Rodgers’ third TD

Joe Flacco threw his third touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, giving the Bengals a 27-17 lead. Aaron Rodgers quickly answered with his third touchdown pass.

The Bengals still lead but only 27-24.

Rodgers led the Steelers on a seven-play, 73-yard drive, capping it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington with 11:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rogers is now 21-of-29 for 176 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, with DK Metcalf catching three for 50.

Jaylen Warren has 121 yards on 14 carries.