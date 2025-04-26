 Skip navigation
Steelers draft Ohio State QB Will Howard in sixth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 04:20 PM

Aaron Rodgers’ signing with the Steelers will happen, but the team also now has its developmental quarterback.

The Steelers used a sixth-round pick, the 185th overall, to select Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the other quarterbacks on the Steelers roster currently.

Howard, who grew up in Downington, Pennsylvania, spent four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State for his final college season.

He completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He was offensive MVP of the national championship game.

In his five-year college career, Howard threw for 9,796 yards with 83 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He also ran for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns.