Steelers going back to afternoon practices at training camp

  
Published June 12, 2025 06:06 PM

The Steelers moved their training practices to the morning in 2024, but they are going back to the afternoon this summer.

Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the change in plans for the team’s work in Latrobe. Tomlin said that he is hoping that the hotter weather at that time of day makes for a more prepared football team when the Steelers get to Week One in September.

“It wasn’t hot enough last year, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said, via the team’s facility. “Heat aids in the development of physical conditioning. It makes it a more stressful environment, and that’s what we go to camp for. We go to camp to get better, and if it’s a little bit more miserable later in the day, man, that’s what we want.”

The Steelers got out to an 10-3 start last season before fading to 10-7 and losing in the Wild Card round. If all goes according to plan this year, their summer work will help them put forth a more consistent effort this fall.