Steelers hire Anthony Midget as assistant secondary coach

The Steelers announced a new member of their coaching staff on Wednesday.

Anthony Midget has been named the team’s assistant secondary coach. Grady Brown is the secondary coach under defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Midget was a 2000 fifth-round pick by the Falcons, but he never appeared in a regular season game during his stints in Atlanta and Tampa. He became a high school coach in 2002 and moved up to the college ranks in 2007.

After stints at Virginia Tech, Georgia State, and Penn State, Midget spent six seasons on the Texans staff and three seasons on the staff in Tennessee.