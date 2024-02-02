Steelers hire Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator

Arthur Smith is officially the new offensive coordinator of the Steelers.

Word that the Steelers were hiring Smith to run their offense came earlier this week and the team announced the hire on Friday. Smith joins the team weeks after he was fired as the head coach of the Falcons.

“It’s such a unique opportunity to be able to work for an organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Smith said in a statement. “With the history and the culture here, and the opportunity to work with Mike Tomlin, to me it’s a perfect cultural fit.”

Smith’s teams in Atlanta didn’t score enough points to win games consistently, but his two years running the offense in Tennessee were more fruitful. The Steelers will be hoping he can generate the same kind of success in his return to that role.