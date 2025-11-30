Steelers lead Bills 7-3 at halftime

The Bills made two turnovers in the first half in Pittsburgh and that’s a big reason why they find themselves down four points at halftime.

They outgained the home team 176-87 and picked up 12 first downs to the Steelers’ six, but Josh Allen’s interception and James Cook’s fumble both put the kibosh on promising drives. The Steelers weren’t able to do anything with Brandin Echols’ interception, but they drove for a Jaylen Warren touchdown after linebacker Patrick Queen pounced on the Cook giveaway.

Warren’s touchdown came with 8:09 to play and the Bills chewed up nearly all of that time while driving the ball inside the Steelers’ 5-yard line, but they had to settle for cutting Buffalo’s lead to 7-3 after a false start forced them to change their plan to go for it on a fourth-and-3.

Queen left the game with a hip injury after recovering the fumble and he’s considered questionable to return in the second half.