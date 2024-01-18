Steelers looking at outside candidates for offensive coordinator

The Steelers split offensive coordinator duties up after firing Matt Canada during the 2023 season, but neither running backs coach Eddie Faulkner nor quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan are going to remain in the job in 2024.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at a Thursday press conference that neither of the two coaches is currently under consideration to take the job on a permanent basis. Tomlin said he has started gathering information about candidates from outside the organization and gave a succinct answer to why he’s going that route.

“I just feel it’s appropriate,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin also said that he would prefer that the team’s next coordinator has previous experience in that role and it seems likely that names of candidates will start to come to light in the near future.