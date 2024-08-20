Steelers lose Nate Herbig for season, place him on injured reserve

The Steelers have made it official: Nate Herbig is out for the season.

Herbig, who is listed as the Steelers’ starting center on the team’s depth chart, was placed on injured reserve today with a torn rotator cuff. That means he can’t play for the Steelers this season.

It also means rookie second-round draft pick Zach Frazier will be the Steelers’ starter at center this season. Frazier might have beaten Herbig out for the starting center job anyway, but now there’s no competition. Herbig can play both center and guard, and his loss is a big one for the Steelers’ depth in the interior of their offensive line.

The Steelers also signed linebacker Kyahva Tezino and defensive lineman Marcus Haynes, and released defensive back Anthony Averett.