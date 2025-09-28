Steelers’ offense is rolling, Aaron Rodgers hits DK Metcalf for 80-yard touchdown

The Steelers’ offense is making it look easy today in Ireland.

Early in the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers hit DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown pass to give the Steelers a 14-3 lead.

Less than 18 minutes into the game, Metcalf already has four catches for 122 yards. Rodgers is 9-for-9 for 145 yards. Kenneth Gainwell ran it in from one yard out for the Steelers’ other touchdown.

There still hasn’t been an incomplete pass in today’s game, as Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is 7-for-7 for 71 yards. But the Vikings’ drives have stalled while the Steelers have reached the end zone on two of their first three possession.