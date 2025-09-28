 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers’ offense is rolling, Aaron Rodgers hits DK Metcalf for 80-yard touchdown

  
Published September 28, 2025 10:15 AM

The Steelers’ offense is making it look easy today in Ireland.

Early in the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers hit DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown pass to give the Steelers a 14-3 lead.

Less than 18 minutes into the game, Metcalf already has four catches for 122 yards. Rodgers is 9-for-9 for 145 yards. Kenneth Gainwell ran it in from one yard out for the Steelers’ other touchdown.

There still hasn’t been an incomplete pass in today’s game, as Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is 7-for-7 for 71 yards. But the Vikings’ drives have stalled while the Steelers have reached the end zone on two of their first three possession.