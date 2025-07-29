 Skip navigation
Steelers officially release Cordarrelle Patterson, sign three players

  
Published July 29, 2025 12:29 PM

Veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson broke the news of his release by the Steelers on Monday and the team made it official on Tuesday.

Patterson was formally cut loose as part of a string of roster moves included in the team’s announcement. Patterson is now free to sign with another team.

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis, tight end Kevin Foelsch and running back Lew Nichols to the roster. Linebacker Jeremiah Moon and wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig were waived in other moves.

Davis spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad last year and was released earlier this week. Foelsch has spent time with four teams without playing in the regular season and Nichols was a 2023 seventh-round pick in Green Bay. He has not played in a regular season game either.