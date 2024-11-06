Steelers open Ben Skowronek’s 21-day practice window

The Steelers are getting healthier, with one of their key special teams players returning to the field.

Pittsburgh announced receiver Ben Skowronek has been designated to return, with the club opening Skowronek’s 21-day practice window.

Skowronek, 27, has been sidelined by a shoulder injury that he suffered in the Week 2 victory over Denver.

He played 46 percent of special teams snaps in the season’s first two weeks.

Skowronek has 58 career receptions for 575 yards with one touchdown. A Rams seventh-round pick in 2021, Skowronek won Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles that season.