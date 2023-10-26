Steelers open Cameron Heyward’s 21-day practice window

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is getting closer to a return to the field.

The Steelers have opened the 21-day practice window for Heyward, and he is on the practice field today.

That means the Steelers believe he’s less than three weeks away from returning. There’s no word yet on the target date of his return, which may depend on how he looks on the practice field.

Heyward suffered a groin injury in Week One that required surgery, and he’s been on injured reserve since.

The 34-year-old Heyward has been a staple of the Steelers’ defense since they drafted him in 2011, and getting him back and healthy would be a big boost to a Steelers team that figures to be in the midst of the AFC playoff race all year.