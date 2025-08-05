 Skip navigation
Steelers' passing game with Aaron Rodgers is apparently sputtering

  
August 5, 2025

The Steelers have upgraded at the quarterback position. The upgrade has yet to fully load.

A recent item from Christopher Barbre of SteelerNation.com raises red flags about Aaron Rodgers’s performance in training camp.

The concern is a familiar one for late-career Aaron Rodgers. Not enough balls down the field. Too many short passes and checkdowns.

The connection between Rodgers and receiver DK Metcalf has yet to flourish. It’s still not clear who the No. 2 receiver will be.

They have more than a month to get it right, when the Steelers visit Rodgers’s most recent former team, the Jets, at MetLife Stadium.

It doesn’t help that the Steelers’ offense is facing a pretty good defense in practice. That will help the offense when it’s time to face other teams.

In theory.

Regardless, Rodgers and Metcalf were supposed to change the narrative. For now, it’s the same old story.