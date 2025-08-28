 Skip navigation
Steelers place Will Howard, Donte Kent on IR, re-sign two veterans

  
Published August 28, 2025 09:43 AM

The Steelers have made a few roster moves on Thursday morning, including bringing back a couple of veteran players.

Pittsburgh has placed quarterback Will Howard and cornerback Donte Kent on injured reserve.

Howard, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, suffered a fractured pinkie finger during an early August practice. He’ll now be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the season.

Howard won the CFP National Championship last year with Ohio State after spending four seasons with Kansas State.

The Steelers selected Kent in the seventh round of this year’s draft, but he missed most of training camp with an injury.

As corresponding moves, the Steelers have brought back safety Chuck Clark and guard Max Scharping after releasing them earlier this week.