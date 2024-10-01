Steelers prepare Justin Fields for another start, vs. Cowboys

The Steelers’ first loss of the season apparently won’t be prompting a quarterback change, from Justin Fields back to Russell Wilson, who technically remains QB1.

Asked on Tuesday whether he’s preparing Fields to start the Week 5 Sunday night home game against the Cowboys, coach Mike Tomlin said, “Yes I am,” via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

Meanwhile, Wilson continues to prepare to play again. Nearly four weeks since he aggravated a calf injury, Wilson could be getting closer.

Tomlin told reporters that Wilson will have a “strong work day” on Tuesday, and that Wilson’s practice participation will increase. Wilson, per Tomlin, likely will have a “live pocket.”

Ultimately, Wilson’s work this week will determine his availability for Sunday night’s game. Still, it appears that Fields will start again.

The lingering question is whether Fields will keep playing even after Wilson is healthy. On Tuesday, Tomlin was asked whether he’d stick with Fields even when Wilson is able to play.

“There’s a potential for that, but we’re not there as we stand here today,” Tomlin said.

They could be there, soon. And Tomlin has done a nice job of saying just enough of nothing to keep from making any promises about when Wilson will return.

Basically, Tomlin is ignoring the issue until Wilson is healthy. Once he’s healthy, we’ll all find out what Tomlin will do.