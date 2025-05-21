Steelers reach agreement with first-round DT Derrick Harmon

The Steelers have agreed to terms with first-round pick Derrick Harmon, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Harmon will sign a four-year, $17.974 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

His signing will complete the Steelers’ draft class, with all seven rookies under contract.

Third-round running back Kaleb Johnson, fourth-round edge rusher Jack Sawyer, fifth-round defensive tackle Yahya Black, sixth-round quarterback Will Howard, seventh-round linebacker Carson Bruener and seventh-round cornerback Donte Kent previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

The Steelers made Harmon the 21st overall selection.

Harmon spent three seasons as a defensive lineman at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon. He totaled 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and four passes defensed in 14 games of his senior season.