Steelers rookie DT Derrick Harmon limited in practice, says he’s ready to go

  
Published September 18, 2025 05:01 PM

Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon feels ready to make his NFL debut.

Harmon injured his knee in the preseason finale and did not play in the first two games of the season. He returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday and got in another limited session on Thursday. Harmon declared himself “ready to go” against the Patriots in Week 3.

“I’m very anxious,” Harmon said, via the team’s website. “I just want to get out there and help the team any way I can right now. Right now, my focus is trying to be prepared and make sure I’m healthy enough to get out there.”

Safety DeShon Elliott (knee), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), and offensive lineman Max Scharping (knee) did not practice. Highsmith has been ruled out and Scharping will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL on Wednesday. Wide receiver DK Metcalf had a rest day.