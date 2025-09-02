 Skip navigation
Steelers rule out Derrick Harmon for Week 1, Nick Herbig is questionable

  
Published September 2, 2025 12:21 PM

The Steelers will open the season without their first-round draft pick.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed today that rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon will not play in the season opener against the Jets.

Harmon suffered a knee injury in a preseason game and had to be carted off the field with what first appeared to be a very significant injury but has since been termed a sprain that should only keep him out for a few weeks.

Tomlin said Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig is viewed as questionable for Week One but there’s optimism he should be good to go after he had a good day of practice yesterday. Tomlin says no one else on the Steelers’ 53-player roster is expected to be on the injury report for Week One.