Steelers shift mandatory minicamp, possibly altering the Aaron Rodgers timeline

Last year, the Steelers’ offseason program meshed perfectly with the priorities of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The workouts ended with a mandatory minicamp from June 10 to June 12, allowing Rodgers to sign a contract right before the three-day session that capped the offseason process.

This year, the dates don’t land the same way.

The 2026 mandatory minicamp in Pittsburgh is scheduled for June 2-4, with four OTA sessions coming after that — on June 8 and 9 and June 11 and 12.

So if Rodgers plans to sign before the annual mandatory minicamp, he’ll then have to decide whether to show up for the final four OTA sessions.

In 2025, some believed Rodgers waited to sign until the mandatory minicamp in order to avoid questions about being on the team but not being present for voluntary OTAs. This year, if he signs before the mandatory minicamp, there will be multiple voluntary OTAs after that.

It could prompt Rodgers to wait until after the entire offseason program ends. He already knows coach Mike McCarthy’s offense, and he knows most of the players. Given the timing of the mandatory minicamp, it’s not crazy to think he’ll continue to remain out of sight, but not out of mind, until camp opens in July.