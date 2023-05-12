 Skip navigation
Steelers sign draft picks Darnell Washington, Cory Trice

  
Published May 12, 2023 11:48 AM
The Steelers announced the signings of draft picks Darnell Washington and Cory Trice. Washington, a tight end from Georgia, was a third-round selection, and Trice, a cornerback from Purdue, was a seventh-rounder.

Both received four-year deals.

The Steelers still have five members of the draft class unsigned. First-round tackle Broderick Jones, second-round cornerback Joey Porter Jr., second-round defensive tackler Keeanu Benton, fourth-round outside linebacker Nick Herbig and seventh-round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson have not agreed to terms.

Six undrafted free agents signed contracts with the Steelers on Friday, with quarterback Tanner Morgan, kicker B.T. Potter, wide receiver Jordan Byrd, fullback Monte Pottebaum, linebacker David Perales and defensive end James Nyamwaya joining the 90-player roster.