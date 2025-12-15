Steelers sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 53-man roster

One Steelers receiver had gotten a promotion.

In advance of Monday night’s matchup with Miami, Pittsburgh announced the club has signed veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the 53-man roster off of the practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling made his Steelers debut in last week’s win over the Ravens. While he did not receive a target, he was on the field for 16 of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps.

Valdes-Scantling previously appeared in five games for the 49ers this season, catching four passes for 40 yards.

As a corresponding move, the Steelers released receiver Ke’Shawn Williams.

Additionally, Pittsburgh has elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll and defensive end DeMarvin Leal from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Monday night’s game.