Steelers sign Nick Kwiatkoski, release Anthony Miller

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski will be joining the Steelers at training camp next month.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Steelers have signed Kwiatkoski to their 90-man roster. Kwiatkoski tried out for the team at their mandatory minicamp last week.

Kwiatkoski was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Bears and he spent four years with the team before jumping to the Raiders in 2020. He spent two years there and played in 12 games for the Falcons last season.

Kwiatkoski has 293 tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, and six forced fumbles in 89 career games.

The transaction report also shows that the Steelers have released wide receiver Anthony Miller. He played one game for Pittsburgh in 2021 and spent last season on injured reserve.