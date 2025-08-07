Steelers sign QB Logan Woodside, OL Andrus Peat

The Steelers announced on Thursday that the club has signed quarterback Logan Woodside and offensive lineman Andrus Peat.

Woodside provides depth at a position that got thinner with rookie quarterback Will Howard’s recent hand injury. While head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Thursday that Howard may be able to get back at some point during training camp, Woodside is healthy and could potentially play as soon as this weekend.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith previously coached Woodside with the Titans and Falcons. He’s appeared in 13 career regular-season games, completing 4-of-7 passes for 34 yards with an interception.

Peat, 31, spent last season with the Raiders, appearing in 15 games with one start. A Saints first-round pick in 2015, Peat has appeared in 126 career games with 103 starts. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

As corresponding moves, the Steelers waived long snapper Tucker Addington and guard Nick Broeker.