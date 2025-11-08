Steelers sign RB Trey Sermon to the active roster

The Steelers signed running back Trey Sermon to the 53-player roster from the practice squad on Saturday, the team announced.

Pittsburgh also elevated linebacker Mark Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game, and it signed linebacker DeMarvin Leal to the practice squad.

Sermon was signed following a tryout during the Steelers’ rookie minicamp this year. He has spent the season on the practice squad, earning elevations for games against the Patriots, Vikings and Colts this season.

Sermon was out of elevations, prompting Saturday’s move.

He has played 28 special teams snaps and one on defense, making one tackle and returning two kickoffs for a 25.5-yard average.

Robinson, who was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 4, originally joined the team as a seventh-round pick in 2022.

He has appeared in 44 career games, including six in 2025. Robinson appeared in three games with the Jets this season and three with the Patriots. In his first three seasons with the Steelers, he played 38 games, starting four.

The Steelers drafted Leal in the third round in 2022. In four seasons, he appeared in 31 games, starting six.

Leal has appeared in three games this season.