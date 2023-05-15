Steelers sign XFL cornerback Luq Barcoo

A good season in the XFL has earned cornerback Luq Barcoo another shot in the NFL.

Barcoo, who played this past XFL season for the San Antonio Brahmas, is signing with the Steelers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 24-year-old Barcoo went undrafted out of San Diego State in 2020 but made the Jaguar’ roster and played in three regular-season games. Since then he has spent time with the Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs and Jets without ever getting in an NFL game.

Barcoo also had offers from the Browns and Cowboys before picking the Steelers.