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Steelers to sign OL Brock Hoffman

  
Published March 21, 2026 10:44 AM

The Steelers are still waiting for word on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s plans for the 2026 season, but they have reportedly moved to add another of head coach Mike McCarthy’s former charges to the roster.

Longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly reports that they have agreed to sign offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.

Hoffman was not tendered by the Cowboys as a restricted free agent earlier this year. He joined the Cowboys in 2022 and played under McCarthy until the coach parted ways with the team after the 2024 season.

Hoffman played 54 games over four seasons in Dallas, including every game over the last three seasons. He started 16 of those contests.