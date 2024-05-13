Steelers waive Kellen Deisch

The Steelers announced a roster cut on Monday.

Offensive lineman Kellen Deisch has been waived off of the 90-man roster.

Deisch signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad last August after being cut by the Bears and spent the whole season with the team. He spent the 2022 season on the Bears practice squad and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins.

The Steelers signed cornerback Anthony Averett over the weekend after he tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp and they now have another open spot on their roster so there may be another move coming in the near future.